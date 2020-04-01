Home
Sky Lakes, Cascades East offering ‘virtual house calls’

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Some doctors in Klamath Falls are now able to make virtual ‘house calls’ by computer or smart phone.

The camera on your computer or tablet could provide a doctor with a window to your health.

Sky Lakes Medical Center and Cascades East Family Practice are now doing basic exams by ‘televisits’.

“The physician is able to see the patient, the patient is able to see the physician.”  Explains Sky Lake’s Tom Hottman.  “Further, the physician also has on another screen the patient’s medical information.”

While the provider can’t do a full physical exam, the doctor can still gauge alertness, breathing, and other basics while maintaining a safe distance.

“Physicians are able to see their patients, without having to be in the same room.”  Hottman notes.

Hottman adds Sky Lakes had been planning to implement the system later this year.  “But with the Covid-19 pandemic, it accelerated everything that we were doing.”

The online visits can be set up with a phone call.

Another option is possible for already scheduled appointments, according to Hottman.  “The clinic calling the patient, saying, ‘We’re going to do this via the computer instead’.”

Patients will need to have a computer, tablet, or phone equipped with a camera.

You can call your provider to find out if a televisit is appropriate.

You can find out more about the televisit system being used by Sky Lakes here:  Doxy.me

