Sky Lakes, Klamath Falls open new nature play area

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Nearly 50 kids helped to dedicate the newest park in Klamath Falls this morning, involving a unique partnership between the city and Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Madi Wyland was one of the first kids to try out the new zipline in the nature play area of Kit Carson Park.
“What do you think of that zipline? Is that pretty cool?” We asked Madi.
“Yes!” Answered Madi.
“How do you like this park?” We asked.
“Good!” Replied an enthusiastic Madi.
Madi’s father noted: “We live nearby, so it’s going to be fun, huh Madi?”
“Yes!” Agreed the young girl.
Sky Lakes Medical Center C.E.O. and President Paul Stewart was on hand for Friday morning’s dedication. “There’s an old phrase my parents used: ‘Warms the cockles of my heart’ – and it really does. To walk up and see all the kids out here enjoying this, this is what it’s all about.”
City Parks Manager John Bellon noted the new nature play area is a gift to the city from Sky Lakes Medical Center. “We’re just pleased beyond imagination that Sky Lakes had the vision to come to us and cooperating with support to rebuild this park.”
Sky Lakes donated more than a quarter million dollars for the project.
“So this is an investment in making our community healthier.” Explains Stewart. “Making it easier for us to choose to do the right thing to lead a healthy lifestyle, and avoid disease to begin with.”
The park includes a nature trail named in memory of Klamath Falls dentist, Dr. Tom Tucker.
The next phase will involve landscaping and tree planting along the trail.
But for now, the nature play area is already a big hit with kids.
“It’s beautiful to see this space getting utilized again after so many years of it just languishing.” Reflected Parks Manager Bellon.