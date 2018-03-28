Home
Sky Lakes Medical Center makes property proposal

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Sky Lakes Medical Center proposes a property negotiation to move Department of Human Services construction to the ‘Klamath Works’ campus.

The plan involves Sky Lakes purchasing a Klamath Falls movie theater.

Tom Hottman of Sky Lakes explains:  “Sky Lakes acquire the Pelican Cinemas building, Pelican Cinemas moves downtown at the Timbermill Shores location, DHS office building is then constructed on the Klamath Works campus along South Sixth Street.”

Sky Lakes would use the Pelican Cinemas building for additional classroom space.

“Pelican Cinemas owner, Coming Attractions, has expressed and interest.”  Notes Hottman.

The state recently awarded a bid to build a new DHS office building at Timbermill Shores.

That plan came under fire at a recent Klamath Falls city council meeting.

Alan Eberlein of Klamath Works was one of those who testified.  “If you want a robust, vibrant downtown, you need to separate the retail and the social services.”

Sky Lakes officials believe having DHS build on the Klamath Works campus will keep Timbermill Shores open for retail, and further the concept of a ‘one-stop’ social services campus.

Hottman says the proposal is a twin-win situation.  “The community wins because the DHS building can serve clients where the clients are going to be.”

The Sky Lakes proposal is far from a done deal.

“It’s very new.”  Notes Tom Hottman.  “And is in anticipation of more interest.”

As part of the proposal, Klamath Works would allow the DHS developer to use the land without charge.

 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

