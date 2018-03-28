Sky Lakes Medical Center makes property proposal

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Sky Lakes Medical Center proposes a property negotiation to move Department of Human Services construction to the ‘Klamath Works’ campus.
The plan involves Sky Lakes purchasing a Klamath Falls movie theater.
Tom Hottman of Sky Lakes explains: “Sky Lakes acquire the Pelican Cinemas building, Pelican Cinemas moves downtown at the Timbermill Shores location, DHS office building is then constructed on the Klamath Works campus along South Sixth Street.”
Sky Lakes would use the Pelican Cinemas building for additional classroom space.
“Pelican Cinemas owner, Coming Attractions, has expressed and interest.” Notes Hottman.
The state recently awarded a bid to build a new DHS office building at Timbermill Shores.
That plan came under fire at a recent Klamath Falls city council meeting.
Alan Eberlein of Klamath Works was one of those who testified. “If you want a robust, vibrant downtown, you need to separate the retail and the social services.”
Sky Lakes officials believe having DHS build on the Klamath Works campus will keep Timbermill Shores open for retail, and further the concept of a ‘one-stop’ social services campus.
Hottman says the proposal is a twin-win situation. “The community wins because the DHS building can serve clients where the clients are going to be.”
The Sky Lakes proposal is far from a done deal.
“It’s very new.” Notes Tom Hottman. “And is in anticipation of more interest.”
As part of the proposal, Klamath Works would allow the DHS developer to use the land without charge.