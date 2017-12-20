Sky Lakes Medical Center surgical admissions renovation

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Changes are ahead for patients being admitted for surgery at Sky Lakes Medical Center, following a $700,000 remodeling project.
The new surgical admissions area at Sky Lakes is scheduled to open next week.
“Merry Christmas!” Says Scott Alder, director of surgical services. “We open the day after Christmas – So this will be our present to our hospital, is opening up this unit the day after Christmas.”
Tom Hottman of Sky Lakes says the remodeling effort reflects a general expansion of the surgery department. “Adding space to make it less stressful, more pleasant, and more efficient for patients when they come in for surgical procedures.”
“And now we have more space for recovering and discharging patients.” Adds Alder.
Patients will still enter the surgery unit for initial registration.
They’ll then head into the new admissions area.
“They’ll review their medical history, anesthesia will interview them, the surgeon will come and check on them, an I-V will get started.” Explains Alder. “And then when the times’s right, they’ll be taken to the operating room.”
4 of the 6 operating rooms at Sky Lakes were upgraded last year.
The new admissions area isn’t the only area of construction at Sky Lakes – there’s a $3,000,000 project underway on a new laboratory area…but that’s a different story.
Scott Alder says he’s excited about the projects. “We’re excited to have the patients come in, see what we’re doing at Sky Lakes, and also what we’re doing for the community.”