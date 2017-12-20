Home
Sky Lakes Medical Center surgical admissions renovation

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Changes are ahead for patients being admitted for surgery at Sky Lakes Medical Center, following a $700,000 remodeling project.

The new surgical admissions area at Sky Lakes is scheduled to open next week.

“Merry Christmas!”  Says Scott Alder, director of surgical services.  “We open the day after Christmas – So this will be our present to our hospital, is opening up this unit the day after Christmas.”

Tom Hottman of Sky Lakes says the remodeling effort reflects a general expansion of the surgery department.  “Adding space to make it less stressful, more pleasant, and more efficient for patients when they come in for surgical procedures.”

“And now we have more space for recovering and discharging patients.”  Adds Alder.

Patients will still enter the surgery unit for initial registration.

They’ll then head into the new admissions area.

“They’ll review their medical history, anesthesia will interview them, the surgeon will come and check on them, an I-V will get started.”  Explains Alder.  “And then when the times’s right, they’ll be taken to the operating room.”

4 of the 6 operating rooms at Sky Lakes were upgraded last year.

The new admissions area isn’t the only area of construction at Sky Lakes – there’s a $3,000,000 project underway on a new laboratory area…but that’s a different story.

Scott Alder says he’s excited about the projects.  “We’re excited to have the patients come in, see what we’re doing at Sky Lakes, and also what we’re doing for the community.”

 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

