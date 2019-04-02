Sky Lakes Medical Center volunteer turns 97

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A volunteer at Sky Lakes Medical Center has celebrated a big birthday.
Muriel Webbon has been volunteering at Sky Lakes for the past 13 years.
She turned 97 Tuesday.
When asked why she didn’t take her birthday off, she responded: “What would I do other than this that I enjoy doing?”
Muriel works with other volunteers at the main information desk.
“She is a mentor to the newer volunteers.” Explains Reid Kennedy of Sky Lakes Volunteer Services. “She helps train them as they come on board as volunteers for helping the community.”
Muriel’s son Bruce Webbon says she’s been volunteering all her life. “She was volunteering in a senior center in Half Moon Bay, and it amused me that she was taking care of people most of whom were 10 to 20 years younger than she was.”
“I volunteered down there in California.” Muriel confirmed. “I volunteered in Florida, and I volunteered in Connecticut when I was a girl scout.”
Bruce says his mother has always been a leader. “She graduated, as I believe, valedictorian of her high school class, which was back in the late 30’s – she went to and ivy league school, University of Pennsylvania, at a time when girls just didn’t do that.”
If you’d like to volunteer with Muriel, she says they’re always room for helpers. “Come and see us, and we will find something for you to do that you will enjoy.”
