SMART celebration in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A mentoring program aimed at helping kids learn to read is alive and well in Klamath Falls.

A celebration was held Wednesday at Stearns Elementary School for the ‘SMART’, or ‘Start Making A Reader Today’ program.

The gathering was held as part of ‘World Read Aloud Day’.

The program got its start in Oregon in the early 1990’s.

You can learn more about the program, and how you can get involved here:  smartreading.org

