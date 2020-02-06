SMART celebration in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A mentoring program aimed at helping kids learn to read is alive and well in Klamath Falls.
A celebration was held Wednesday at Stearns Elementary School for the ‘SMART’, or ‘Start Making A Reader Today’ program.
The gathering was held as part of ‘World Read Aloud Day’.
The program got its start in Oregon in the early 1990’s.
You can learn more about the program, and how you can get involved here: smartreading.org
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.