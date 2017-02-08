Smoke-free zone proposed for downtown Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath Falls city council hears a proposal to make the downtown area smoke-free.
Backers say the proposal would reduce cigarette butt litter, second-hand smoke, and make the downtown area more family-friendly.
If the ordinance is passed, those caught smoking downtown could get a ticket, and pay a fine.
“We’re going to have a 90-day educational period.” Explains Merritt Driscoll of the Blue Zones Project. “So if someone violates the ordinance, we would just give them a warning. After that 90 day educational period, we’re looking at a $75 fine.”
A separate proposal would prohibit tobacco use in all Klamath Falls city parks.
Backers hope to have the proposals on the city council agenda sometime in March.
