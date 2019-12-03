Home
Snowflake Festival community tree lighting

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath Falls Snowflake Festival got a community kick-off Monday evening at Veterans Memorial Park.

The community tree lighting is the unofficial start of the Snowflake Festival.

“This Christmas tree is for the whole community.”  Notes Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall.  “And we are so proud that everybody can claim it as theirs.”

“A lot of people come together, just to see it lit.”  Adds Miss Klamath County’s Outstanding Teen, Catelyn Brightman.  “And maybe they don’t have a tree – and so it’s important to them.”

Santa arrived at the festivities on a fire truck, and dozens of children waited in line for a chance to visit with him.

Brightman assists Santa.  “Hearing what they want to get for Christmas, and what they’re going to tell Santa – and it cracks me up sometimes, because they say the funniest things.  And I love it so much.”

The park locomotive is also decorated for the holidays.

This is the Snowflake Festival’s 35th year.

“The whole community gets out, and rallies around this.”  Mayor Westfall points out.  “And it’s just a great community support-building event.”

The main event of the festival will take place Thursday night at 7, when the Snowflake Parade goes down Main Street in Klamath Falls.

