Snowflake Festival underway in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The 34th annual Snowflake Festival is now underway in Klamath Falls.
Mayor Carol Westfall flipped the switch to light the community tree Monday evening. “It is a perk, and just very exciting – I look forward to it every year.”
Santa Claus arrived by fire truck, then took some time out of his busy schedule to meet with kids.
The event kids into high gear Thursday night at 7 when the Snowflake Festival parade heads down Main Street.
Mayor Westfall notes Klamath Falls has embraced the festival. “I just think the way the community comes out in the snow, rain, sleet, and they’re out here for this festival says a lot about this community being a hearty bunch of people that enjoy a parade.”
Snowflake Festival related events will continue through the 21st.
“Enjoy the Holidays.” Westfall greeted. “And I hope everybody has a great season.”
The Snowflake Festival began as a way to help brighten the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
It has since grown into the largest winter festival in Oregon.
You’ll find more information and a full list of events here: www.klamathsnowflake.com
