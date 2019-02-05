Social services not allowed in Downtown Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS,Ore.- Things are heating up between Sky Lakes Medical Center and the City of Klamath Falls.
On Friday, the medical center filed an intent to appeal with the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals about the proposed social services building along Lake Ewauna.
According to Skylakes, the problem is a citizens’ Planning Commission already reserved that area strictly for retail, commercial and residential buildings not social services.
The medical center even said they would donate a building on the Klamath Community Services Campus to the Department of Human Services, but DHS staff and administrators do not want to be by the Gospel Mission and other services available at the campus.
Skylakes argues that having a social service building downtown is a problem because it would deter health care providers from moving to downtown and therefore hurt the economy.