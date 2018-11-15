Some sea lions in Columbia River Basin to be lethally removed

SALEM, Ore. – A number of sea lions will be killed in order to preserve the salmon population in the Willamette River.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said California sea lions at Willamette Falls killed about a quarter of the steelhead run in 2017, resulting in an extremely high probability steelhead salmon in the upper Willamette would go extinct.
Because of this threat to the salmon, ODFW asked permission from the federal government to lethally remove the few California sea lions at Willamette Falls. On November 15, 2018, ODFW announced permission had been granted.
“This is good news for the native runs of salmon and steelhead in the Willamette River,” said Dr. Shaun Clements, ODFW policy analyst on the sea lion issue. “Before this decision, the state’s hands were tied as far as limiting sea lion predation on the Willamette River. We did put several years’ effort into non-lethal deterrence, none of which worked. The unfortunate reality is that, if we want to prevent the extinction of the steelhead and Chinook, we will have to lethally remove sea lions at this location.”
Clements added the decision wouldn’t affect the rising population of much larger stellar sea lions in the basin which is impacting the number of white sturgeon, as there is no loophole to address the issue at a federal level.
However, California sea lions are not listed as either endangered or threatened under the Endangered Species Act. ODFW estimates they will be allowed to kill most of the California sea lions present at the falls.
According to wildlife managers, the few sea lions present at Willamette Falls are hundreds of miles from the ocean and driving down already depleted fish populations. Therefore, when criteria are met, qualifying sea lions will be captured and taken to a secure facility to be humanely euthanized by veterinarians. The aformentioned criteria include requirements the sea lions be seen between Willamette Falls and the mouth of the Clackamas River for two days or be seen eating salmon.
ODFW said they’ll continue to work with the federal government to receive broader authority to deal with conservations issues in the Columbia River Basin.