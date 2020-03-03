South suburban shooting investigation in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police in Klamath Falls are still looking for a suspect in connection with a south suburban shooting, which led to an extensive manhunt.
The shooting happened at about 5 Monday afternoon at a home on Carlon Way.
“Basically, a shooter that was involved in an argument over a rifle.” Notes Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Information Officer Brandon Fowler. NBC5 asked Fowler about what kind of rifle was involved: “We can’t go into the details at this point on that.”
The victim was shot in the lower leg, and taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center for treatment.
Nearby Hosanna School was placed on lockout as a precaution.
A reserve deputy used his plane in an effort to try to locate the suspect from the air.
Investigators aren’t releasing any details.
“We can’t release any names yet, we’re working on a description.” Notes Fowler. “We have some resources that we’re looking through to put together more information on that, to be able to release something to the public soon on that.”
The suspect is still on the loose.
“We don’t believe there’s any threat to the general public.” Fowler adds. “We believe this is an isolated incident, in that particular area with these particular people.”
Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Klamath Falls Police and Oregon State Police in the manhunt.
