Sprague River under flood warning

Sprague River, Ore. – The Sprague River continues to rise in Klamath County.
Flood preparations are underway along the Sprague River.
The Klamath County Commissioners were briefed on the situation late Wednesday.
Morgan Lindsay of Klamath County Emergency Management says there are about 150 homes on the Sprague River flood plain. “However, we don’t expect this particular event to be anywhere near hazardous enough to effect all 150 of those homes – we think it’s probably going to be under the 50 range.”
Lindsay adds the commissioners were also briefed on the cost of preparations to the county. “If I had to ballpark a figure, ten thousand, fifteen thousand dollars – and that’s all pulled for materials, equipment, and manpower services.”
The flood ‘watch’ for the Sprague River has been upgraded to a flood ‘warning’.
The river is forecast to reach flood stage in Beatty early Friday morning.
The Sprague is expected to crest at nearly a foot and a half over the flood point late Saturday.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience. “The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.