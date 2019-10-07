Home
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Ross Ragland Theater will feature a free film festival Tuesday night, with a special focus.

Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services Director Phillip Squibb says the festival is unique.  “The Sprout Film Festival is a collection of shot films that are acted in, directed by, or written by individuals experiencing disabilities.”

Anthony DiSalvo is the founder and director of Sprout.  “There’s a variety of really well done, professional films that have a pretty good budget, to small independent films that a father makes about a child.”

Each of the short films runs only a few minutes, but they provide a wide emotional perspective.

“You’re either going to shed a tear or two, or you’re going to be fighting them.”  Notes Squibb.  “And there will also be a lot of laughter.”

DiSalvo agrees.  “I always see our Sprout Film Festival as being a rollercoaster of emotion.”

But above all, organizers believe the Sprout Festival is inspiring.

“It shows that there are a lot of people out there going through the same struggles as you are.”  DiSalvo points out.  “Accomplishing a lot of great things.”

The festival is co-sponsored by Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services, and Southern Oregon Regional Brokerage.

Tickets for the Sprout Film Festival are free of charge to the general public.

The screenings will get underway Tuesday night at 6 at the Ross Ragland Theater.

You can find more information at:  rrtheater.org

