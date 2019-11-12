Steen Sports Complex founder to retire

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The man who spearheaded an effort to develop a sports complex in Klamath Falls is hanging up his cleats.
76 year old Dave Steen has announced his retirement.
“It’s time that somebody else be here.” Explains Steen. “So I can take off when I want to go to the coast, go see my granddaughters, my son in Texas.”
Steen began dreaming about a sports complex nearly 30 years ago. “The thought process started years ago, back in the 90’s, and this one group gave me a call and then it’s history from there.”
Development on the 140 acres began back in 2001.
The effort has been funded entirely through private donations.
Steen says it’s not unusual to have 3 to 4 thousand people at the park on summer weekends. “All 7 baseball fields were full – and all 4 soccer fields were full – the skate park was full – this park was completely utilized with activity.”
Steen says seniors are some of the biggest users of the park.
“It’s not so much the athletes.” Notes Steen. “it’s these people that we call ‘womb to tomb’…the older people that are taking advantage of this park is unbelievable.”
Steen has served as a coach for many years, but perhaps his biggest lesson to the community is that it is possible to make your dreams come true.
“Yes, it is.” Steen agreed, becoming emotional. “Everybody has to have a dream – you just have to believe…believe in your dreams.”
Steen says he still plans to work with teens.
The Sports Complex is still under development.
You can find out more about the facility here: steensportspark.com
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.