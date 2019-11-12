Home
Steen Sports Complex founder to retire

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The man who spearheaded an effort to develop a sports complex in Klamath Falls is hanging up his cleats.

76 year old Dave Steen has announced his retirement.

“It’s time that somebody else be here.”  Explains Steen.  “So I can take off when I want to go to the coast, go see my granddaughters, my son in Texas.”

Steen began dreaming about a sports complex nearly 30 years ago.  “The thought process started years ago, back in the 90’s, and this one group gave me a call and then it’s history from there.”

Development on the 140 acres began back in 2001.

The effort has been funded entirely through private donations.

Steen says it’s not unusual to have 3 to 4 thousand people at the park on summer weekends.  “All 7 baseball fields were full – and all 4 soccer fields were full – the skate park was full – this park was completely utilized with activity.”

Steen says seniors are some of the biggest users of the park.

“It’s not so much the athletes.” Notes Steen.  “it’s these people that we call ‘womb to tomb’…the older people that are taking advantage of this park is unbelievable.”

Steen has served as a coach for many years, but perhaps his biggest lesson to the community is that it is possible to make your dreams come true.

“Yes, it is.”  Steen agreed, becoming emotional.  “Everybody has to have a dream – you just have to believe…believe in your dreams.”

Steen says he still plans to work with teens.

The Sports Complex is still under development.

You can find out more about the facility here:  steensportspark.com

