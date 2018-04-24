Stolen car stop leads to meth lab seizure in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A traffic stop of a stolen car in Klamath Falls leads to the discovery of a suspected meth lab.
Hazmat crews were called to Summers Lane and Ezell Avenue Tuesday morning to seize a suspected drug lab.
“It appeared to a be a mobile lab of some sort, and suspected to be a methamphetamine lab.” States Lieutenant Randall Swan of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
The car was reported as stolen Monday morning.
Lieutenant Swan says officers spotted the car just after six Monday evening. “Deputies saw the vehicle matching the description – however, it had a new paint job on it.”
Police arrested Jonathan Mitchell Tune of Klamath Falls, and Pauline Marie Carnagey of Yreka on charges of auto theft, and unlawful possession of meth within 1000 feet of a school.
Swan notes deputies stayed with the car all night until the evidence could be processed. “The Oregon State Police hazmat team came down to collect the contents, and do further investigation.”
Police say Carnagey was also in possession of two hypodermic needles.
Tune is also charged with a probation violation.