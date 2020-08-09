Home
Stuck truck under overpass in Klamath Falls park

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Traffic through Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls was blocked for several hours Sunday.

A truck was unable to make it underneath an overpass, and got stuck.

The crash happened at about 10:30 Sunday morning near the Link River.

The truck was carrying a full load of organic potatoes.

The driver was not injured.

Tow trucks were assisted by Klamath Falls Police and ODOT.

