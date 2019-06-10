Summer jobs / career preparation for teens

Klamath Falls, Ore. – With schools closing for the summer, many teens will be looking for jobs.
Much of their focus is shifting toward preparing for a career.
Klamath County’s unemployment rate now stands at 6.9%, nearly half of what it was 10 years ago.
But Youth Employment Counselor Tamara Browder cautions that doesn’t mean it’s easy for teens to land a job. “Although there are more jobs, there are also more demands for being able to qualify for those jobs.”
Teens are now being advised on how to make plans for the long term.
“I think right now at age 16, 17 it’s a great time to start building your resume.” Notes Browder. “It’s selling your skill set – it’s selling your personality, it’s selling your strengths.”
Many employers now look for an ‘NCRC’, or ‘National Career Readiness Certificate’ which can gauge a teen’s basic reasoning, math, and customer service skills.
“If you could answer a phone effectively, if you knew how to give change.” Browder explains. “That’s the type of things this test looks for.”
Other things that those looking for a job for the first time may need to consider: Are they willing to work 40 hours a week, can they show up on time, and are they able to pass a drug test.
You’ll find more information at your local employment office.
Babysitting, yard work, and farm work are still popular summer job alternatives.
Browder cautions that ‘work wanted’ ads on Craigslist or social media should be approached with caution.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.