Suspected norovirus outbreak averted at Klamath Falls school

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Quick action may have prevented a suspected norovirus outbreak at a Klamath Falls school.

Some fifth graders at Mills Elementary School had to cut short a trip to an outdoor science school last week.

“Several students from other schools that were there had contracted some kind of an illness.”  Explains Mills School Principal Fred Bartels.

“Many of the students started experiencing vomiting and diarrhea.”  Adds Courtney Vanbragt, Klamath County Public Health Director.  “We suspect that we have a norovirus outbreak.”

Ten kids from Mills on the trip had gotten sick by the end of Thursday.

All that had gone on the trip stayed home Friday, and notifications were sent to parents.

Vanbragt says the extended weekend may have helped to prevent any further spread of the disease.  “It did work out to be somewhat of a blessing, because norovirus usually lasts for approximately one to two days.”

“The illness never entered the school.”  Noted Principal Bartels.

Vanbragt hopes the lessons learned will help prevent future outbreaks.  “I think really fast communication, notifying parents, notifying the school districts was really important.”

Health officials have not yet confirmed samples as norovirus.

Prevention steps include frequent hand washing.

Those who have gotten sick should stay home for at least two days after any symptoms have cleared.

