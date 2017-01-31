Home
‘Takings’ trial on irrigation shutoff now underway

‘Takings’ trial on irrigation shutoff now underway

Regional , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The 2001 shutoff of water to Klamath Project irrigators is the focus of a trial now underway in federal court in Washington, D.C. – and the outcome could extend beyond the Klamath Basin.

Farmers and ranchers claim the shutoff of water was a violation of their Fifth Amendment rights.

“It’s a trial that will determine basically, the outcome of 2001.”  Explains Scott White, Executive Director of the Klamath Water Users Association.  “Whether it was a ‘takings’ of their water rights, or not.”

The government ruled at the time that sucker fish upstream, and salmon downstream had water priority under the Endangered Species Act, or ‘E.S.A.’

“It was determined that there was not enough water in the system to satisfy both the biological, or the species, and the Klamath Project irrigators.”  Notes White.

The shutoff sparked a summer of protest at the headgates to the ‘A’ canal in Klamath Falls.

Irrigators are seeking about 30 million dollars in damages.

But, White adds that a favorable ruling could have even bigger impacts.  “This really would force the federal government to consider operations when it comes to shorting project irrigators.”

The ‘Bucket Brigade’ protest focused national attention on Klamath Falls in 2001.

And Scott White believes the ‘takings’ trial is just as important.  “I think everybody, if they’re not, they should be watching this because it really could have an impact on, not only operations for the Klamath Project, but for all the other Reclamation projects out there that deal with endangered species.”

The headgates to the ‘A’ canal have since been replaced, the but battle over water use in the Klamath Basin still remains.

Over two dozen Klamath Project irrigators, and 5 former presidents of the Klamath Water Users Association are in Washington D.C. to testify at the trial, which is expected to last between two to three weeks.

Lyle Ahrens
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.  He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.  “The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics