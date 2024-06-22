The Klamath County School District offering free summer lunches

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.- The Klamath County School District is offering free sack lunches for the summer.

According to the school district, free sack lunches with milk will be available for kids one to 18 at Peterson, Shasta, Ferguson, and Stearns Elementary School.

Meals must be eaten on site at all schools except Shasta Elementary, where meals can be picked up by parents or younger sibling to be taken home.

These lunches are available Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to noon starting June 24th and lasting until August 8th.

