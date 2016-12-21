Three central Oregon men arrested for child porn

Bend, Ore. – Three central Oregon men were arrested this week for child pornography related charges, according to Oregon State police.
OSP troopers said they were assigned the case in November after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded information regarding child pornography to the Oregon Department of Justice.
On the morning of December 19, troopers said a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of Glass Drive in Madras. Investigators arrested Jeffrey Worley, who stands accused of trading images and videos of children being sexually abused.
OSP said the investigation then led them to Grover Dean Cockrum. He was arrested later that same evening at a residence on Lodgepole Lane in Sunriver. Detectives said Worrley and Cockrum shared images of child pornography through electronic devices.
Another unrelated investigation led to the arrest of Peter Jason Davis who allegedly electronically received child pornography at a residence on Little John Land in Bend.
All three suspects were lodged in jail on multiple charges related to child porn.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
To report crimes involving the exploitation of children, contact police or call NCMEC at 800-843-5678.