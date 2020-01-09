Home
Topper Tavern fire likely arson, police say

Klamath Falls, Ore. – State Police investigators say arson was the likely cause of a fire that destroyed a Klamath Falls tavern one year ago today.

The Topper Tavern was heavily damaged in a fire that broke out January 9th of 2019.

The cause was undetermined at the time.

State Police now say the fire was intentionally set in the basement of the tavern.

No arrests were ever made, and the case remains open.

Those with any information are asked to contact the Oregon State Police.

