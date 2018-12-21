Toys for Tots handed out in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Your Toys for Tots donations are helping to brighten Christmas for kids in Klamath and Lake counties.
About 3 thousand families in Klamath and Lake counties will be getting a hand from Toys for Tots this year.
“I think we have over 10 thousand toys this year.” Notes volunteer Janah Moorer. “I have never seen this many come in just from the community alone – it’s so awesome!”
Sandra Kohler is getting gifts for her son and daughter.
“For me, it does my heart good to see my kids be able to have something.” Says Kohler. “Because without it, they wouldn’t have anything.”
Joe and Rylee Hollingsworth are both volunteering their time.
“Christmas is about giving, giving more than you get.” States 9 year old Rylee. “So I thought we could help people give presents for their kids.”
Joe Hollingsworth is 10 years old. “We’re wealthy enough to get Christmas, and I wanted to give other people a good Christmas.”
Janah Moorer says being able to help is a gift in itself. “This just fills my heart with joy. I mean, I don’t even need anything for Christmas. This just has done it for me, and just the ability to help my community, and see all the smiles that I’m going to put on everybody’s faces, and help all those kids – I really enjoy it.”
Janah and her mother will be heading to Chico with any leftover toys to help out the Toys for Tots effort for those who lost everything in the Camp Fire.
