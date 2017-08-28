Trauma training conference in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Mental health care providers are exploring new ways to deal with Post Traumatic Stress Disorders, or ‘P.T.S.D.’
NBC2’s Lyle Ahrens has more on a conference now underway in Klamath Falls.
Mike Bricker of Lutheran Community Services says about 14% of the population will face some form of traumatic event in their lives. “The people who come to see us in behavioral health, that jumps to 52% for men, and 86% for women.”
Dawn Merrigan of Transformations Wellness Center says the approach at helping people through that trauma is changing. “We are looking at some non-drug options for dealing with trauma.”
One of those options is ‘E.M.D.R.’, or ‘Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing.”
‘Walking meditation’ is one of several E.M.D.R. techniques that may help restore coping mechanisms.
Merrigan notes that failing to deal with trauma can lead to other problems. “There is a link between trauma and drug and alcohol abuse. Oftentimes people are looking for a way to medicate.”
The two day conference is being held at Oregon Tech.
Bricker notes that a wide variety of providers are taking part. “One of the most valuable things about this conference is that we have had all of the behavioral health providers in the Klamath region working together at the same table.”
The conference is titled: ‘When Time Doesn’t Heal All Wounds’.
Most of the agencies taking part are members of the Klamath County Local Alcohol and Drug Planning Committee.