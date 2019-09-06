Tulelake, Cal. – Gates opened for the 68th annual Tulelake / Butte Valley Fair on Thursday.
Each year on the first weekend after Labor Day, a multitude of visitors come to the Tulelake / Butte Valley Fair.
Fair Manager Nancy Sites notes that the fairgrounds itself is a natural draw. “We have a great carnival – lots of rides, very family friendly. And our grass, there’s not a lot of dust around the fairgrounds. There’s not a lot of asphalt, it stays cooler.”
4-H and FFA livestock auctions remain a strong staple for the fair – along with a variety of food vendors, rides, and much more.
NBC5 consulted Peyton Hickey, Expert. “What’s the best part of the fair, for those that haven’t been here?”
“The rides.” Hickey noted.
And, what’s the best ride?
“The Zipper.” Hickey claims.
What’s the best food?
Hickey evaluated carefully. “Probably…Mac and Cheese Steaks.”
2019 marks the first time in 68 years the fair has charged for admission.
But Sites notes there’s still ways to save money. “5 and under, free every day – and Sunday is free admission for everyone as well.”
You’ll find more information at the Tulelake / Butte Valley Fair website: www.tbvfair.com
