United Way of the Klamath Basin seeks ‘Volunteer of the Year’ nominations

Klamath Falls, Ore.  The pandemic is not keeping the United Way of the Klamath Basin from honoring local volunteers.

April 8th is the deadline to nominate a volunteer for recognition.

2019 Volunteer of the Year Janah Moorer was honored for her efforts in organizing the local ‘Toys for Tots’ program.

“I think that volunteering makes you a better person.”  Moorer notes.  “Being a Volunteer of the Year last year, it meant a lot to me – and I would love for somebody else to be recognized with that as well.”

Instead of a banquet, this year’s volunteers will be honored through a supplement in the Klamath Falls Herald and News.

Nomination forms are available by contacting the Klamath Falls office of the United Way at (541) 882-5558

Forms can also be downloaded at their website:  unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org

