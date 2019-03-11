Home
Ussing murder trial delayed

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The trial of a Klamath County man facing murder charges that had been scheduled to begin Wednesday has been delayed.

Gary Duane Ussing was arrested in August of 2017 for the murder of David Stringer.

The incident happened at Stringer’s home in the Agency Lake area near Chiloquin.

Police say Ussing knocked on Stringer’s door, then shot him in the head when he answered.

Court records indicate Ussing then entered the home, and began destroying furniture.

Defense attorneys have requested a mental evaluation for Ussing.

No new trial date has yet been set.

