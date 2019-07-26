Ussing pleads ‘guilty, but for insanity’

Klamath County, Ore. – A Klamath County man pleads ‘guilty, but insane’ to murdering his neighbor.
The shooting happened on August 19th of 2017 at a home in the Agency Lake area west of Chiloquin.
Diane Stringer says her husband David answered the door when Gary Ussing knocked.
“Gary, what’s going on?” Diane Stringer recalled her husband asking. “And then there was a ‘pop’, and my husband fell to the ground.”
Police say Ussing then entered the home naked, and began destroying property.
Diane Stringer later confronted Ussing. “When I said to him, ‘you shot David’ – his response was, ‘I did?’ – It sounded like a little boy.”
Instead of heading to prison, Ussing will be sent to a secure psychiatric facility.
“I think it’s appropriate.” Notes Stringer of the sentence. “I think that he needs to get the care he needs.”
Stringer says she’s been comforted by scripture relating to the healing of a madman. “Jesus had sent the demons out of him and he was healed – and he was in his right mind.”
Evaluations ordered by prosecutors and defense attorneys revealed an ‘extensive’ history of Ussing’s mental illness.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.