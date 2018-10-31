Vacant industrial property in Klamath Falls gets new owner

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An industrial property in Klamath Falls that’s been closed for nearly 6 years will soon be back up and running.
Rick Abel of the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) says the former Aqua Glass plant has been vacant since 2012. “We’ve been working with a company based out of Florida, American Garden Perlite, (AGP) and over the past few months, doing their due diligence, we can announce that they have purchased the building.”
The facility will be used to process perlite mined in Lake County.
“In your house, you might find it in 4 or 5 applications.” Notes Abel. “From horticulture, so in your garden, to insulation, to any concrete application.”
The deal with American Garden Perlite was worked out through KCEDA and Klamath Falls realtor Allison York.
“I think the total investment will be in the 4 million dollar range.” Estimated Abel. “From purchase to also the equipment, and upgrading in the facility.”
The facility is expected to hire at least 15 people.
“We’re looking to the beginning of the year, is what we least heard, when they’ll be up and operational.”
The building is about 200,000 square feet.
Abel says AGP may rent out portions to other companies. “You could conceivably run 3 or 4 businesses out of this location.”
Economic development officials say they’re happy to have the building active again.
“We’re open for business in Klamath.” States Abel. “We’re always out looking, and talking to companies on a regular basis – recruiting them to Klamath Falls.”
The sale has rekindled efforts to improve and update a county inventory of vacant commercial and industrial properties.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.