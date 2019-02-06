Home
Vaccination reminders mailed in Klamath County

Klamath County, Ore. – Notifications are in the mail to parents of kids in Klamath County who are not up to date on their shots.

368 reminders have been sent out to parents in Klamath County.

“They either have incomplete records, or they have no records at all of their child’s vaccinations.”  Explains Klamath County Public Health Director Jennifer Little.  “They need to go ahead and get those records, or get with their primary care provider and get up to date on their vaccines.”

Kids not up to date on their shots risk being excluded from school on February 20th.

“We really want people to talk with their doctors, make sure they’re up to date with their vaccinations, and get those records into the schools so that they don’t have to be excluded from school for any reason.”  Adds Little.

Of about 11,000 kids in Klamath County, 330 have vaccination exemptions.

“There are certain kiddos who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons, or something like that.”  Director Little notes.  “So that’s why it’s really important for the rest of the children to get vaccinated, so we can protect those un-vaccinated kids.”

