Vandals damage Klamath Falls mausoleum

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A cemetery in Klamath Falls was damaged by vandals Thursday night, just before the Memorial Day weekend.
Police were called to Eternal Hills and Memorial Gardens at around 6:30 Thursday evening.
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber: “Our deputies were notified by someone that went out to visit their relative that there had been some vandalism in the mausoleum area.”
Deputies found that 12 different niches in the mausoleum had been disturbed.
“The covers had been taken off, there had been urns removed from some, and a few items taken from some of these niches, as well as some damage.” Noted Kaber. “And there had actually been some spillage of some cremains.”
The mausoleum has been cleaned up, and minor damage repaired.
Sheriff Kaber is now asking for your help with the investigation. “Somebody know who did this, and we would just like to know what that is so that we can hold them accountable. It’s a despicable act, there’s no doubt about that.”
The Sheriff says his office is taking steps to contact all of the victims of the vandalism.
Those with any information are asked to contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.