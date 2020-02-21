Home
Vargas pleads ‘guilty’ to Klamath Falls murder

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man pleaded ‘guilty’ Thursday afternoon to a charge of murder.

23 year old Uriah Alejandro Vargas entered the plea as part of a negotiated agreement during a settlement conference.

Vargas is charged with stabbing and killing 21 year old Melina Ghost.

The murder happened in March of 2018 near Ninth and Oak in downtown Klamath Falls.

Sentencing has been scheduled for March 17th.

