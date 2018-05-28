Volunteers clean up in wake of cemetery vandalism

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An act of vandalism at a Klamath Falls cemetery triggers an outpouring of volunteer support over the Memorial Day weekend.
Lori Gaudreau discovered the vandalism at the Eternal Hills mausoleum Thursday evening. “I can’t even describe it, to tell you the truth, sir – it was shattered glass everywhere, urns on the floor, pictures thrown about.”
News of the vandalism and condition of the cemetery traveled quickly, prompting a turnout of over 100 volunteers.
“I heard about what happened, and what wasn’t happening.” Notes volunteer Jarred Whited. “So I just wanted to help out and do my part.”
“I got a cousin out here buried.” Adds volunteer Brandon Mann. “And I feel like I needed to do something for my community.”
Firefighter Jim Poore of Klamath County Fire District #1 was one of the volunteers. “It’s pretty cool to come out here and join everybody and volunteer and get this place looking nice, even if it’s temporary.”
Gaudreau is appreciative of the support shown by the volunteers. “It’s really great to see a bunch of us take and interest in this area where our family and friends rest.”
Police are still looking for those responsible for Thursday night’s vandalism.
Those with any information are asked to contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
