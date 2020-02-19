Home
Wastewater for ag proposal meeting opposition

Wastewater for ag proposal meeting opposition

Regional , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A proposal to use treated wastewater from the south suburban area of Klamath Falls for agricultural use is now under consideration.

While the idea could save money, it also has strong opposition.

Under the proposal, waste water from the South Suburban Sanitary District could be used on crops to feed cattle.

“Treat the wastewater to a state required level.”  Explains SSSD Manager Michael Fritschi.  “Once that level is attained, then it will be used to irrigate fodder crop.”

The water would be pumped from a treatment facility on Maywood Drive to a storage area on Reeder Road near Pine Grove.

“There’s going to be no raw sewage onto any crops.”  Fritschi stressed.

But, a crowd of about 100 people opposed to the project met Tuesday night.

“There’s a lot of impacts to the environment, and the surrounding community that need to be aired out.”  Claims project opponent Ryan Kliewer.

Those impacts include health concerns from water contamination, smells, and lowered property values.

Tighter state and federal restrictions on purity and temperature will soon prevent discharge of wastewater into the Klamath River.

“We’re going to have to treat the water to pretty much drinking water standards.”  Notes Fritschi.  “And then have to chill it, prior to dumping it in the Klamath.”

Those upgrades could cost the district as much as $100,000,000.

Fritschi believes using water for crops could help reduce rate hikes.  “We’ll be able to stabilize sewer rates for roughly 20,000 people.”

But, not everyone agrees.

“There’s a lot better places to utilize this kind of a system, or a wetland mitigation system.”  Kliewer suggests.  “Or a more mechanized waste treatment facility.”

The proposal is scheduled to go before the Klamath County Planning Commission on February 25th at 6:pm.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »