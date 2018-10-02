Wildland firefighter killed in the line of duty to be honored

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A firefighter who was killed while fighting a forest fire in Montana last year will be honored this weekend.
19-year-old Trenton Johnson was working for Grayback Forestry a company based here in southern Oregon. He was part of a 20-person team fighting a wildfire in the Lolo National Forest last July.
Johnson died after being hit by a falling tree.
This Sunday, Johnson’s name will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland.
He is one of 103 fallen firefighters being recognized.
The memorial service begins at 7 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.
You can watch it live at http://live.firehero.org