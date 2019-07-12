Window on business in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man who launched his own business more than 3 decades ago is still cleaning up in the downtown area.
Doug Sunday does windows.
“I’ve been doing it for 36 years.” Notes Sunday. “Got started after a logging accident. Figured this was safer.”
Sunday created his own business. And as a result, he’s been helping to beautify downtown, and promote other businesses. “I’ve been beautifying the town for a long time – I think I help at making the windows shine and everything.”
Sunday says he recently hit a milestone in terms of number of windows washed. “I hit a magic number of 900,000. 36 years – that’s impressive to me.”
A clean window is Sunday’s best advertising.
“I hand out a lot of business cards on the street.” Sunday says. “A lot of people see my work, then they’re after me.”
He charges about $3 a window, inside and out.
Sunday says his customers are loyal. “Once I pick up a business, they’re not losing it. I’ve had businesses here on Main Street for 28 years now.”
The window-washer estimates it will take about 3 years to hit the next major milestone.
“I would like to hit a million windows.” Reflected Sunday. “I’d like to do that – that would be okay.”
Sunday’s mobile ‘office’ is composed of squeegees, scrubbers, and drying rags.
But he won’t reveal his ‘secret formula’ which provides the desired streak-free finish.
