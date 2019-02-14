Home
Winter Wings Festival lands in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The 40th annual Winter Wings Festival is now underway in Klamath Falls.

Over 400 bird lovers from around the world have registered for the event, which uses Oregon Tech as a nest.

Photographer Kevin Hume notes the basin is a key stop for many species on the Pacific Coast flyway.

“After a while, you just realize how much nature there is here.”  Notes Hume.  “The river and the refuge attract so many birds, that it just such an amazing thing to see every winter.”

The festival features a mix of field trips and workshops, with a special focus on photography.

The Winter Wings Festival will fly through Sunday.

You can find more information online:  www.winterwingsfest.org

