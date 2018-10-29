Winterizing protected bike lanes in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Changes are coming up this week for a protected bike lane in Klamath Falls.
The protected bike lanes along Oregon Avenue and Ninth Street were dedicated in June.
The delineators will soon be taken out for the season.
“They will be coming down this week, going back up in the spring.” Explains City Information Officer Kristina Buckley. “That lane will be used for snow storage.”
Long term plans call for extension of the protected bike lanes to Moore Park.
So far, Buckley notes the bike lanes have been met with mixed reviews. “They’ve not been warmly received by some people, and by other people they are very well received – and they enjoy the protection that the bike lane provides them.”
Parking will not be allowed in the bike lane once the barriers are removed.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.