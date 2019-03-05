Home
Woman killed in auto / pedestrian crash in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A woman is dead after being hit by a car Sunday evening in Klamath Falls.

Detective Labeads Yahwhee of the Klamath Falls Police Department says the crash happened Sunday night not far from downtown Klamath Falls.  “Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash just after 7:30 P.M. in the area of Crater Lake Parkway and Pacific Terrace.”

The names of the person killed, and the driver of the vehicle have not been released.

“We are still conducting the investigation.”  Notes Detective Yahwhee.  “We do have a female victim, and a male driver at this point.”

Police have not made any arrests, or issued any citations.

“Once the investigation is complete, the reports will be sent over the the District Attorney’s office for review.”  Yahwhee noted.

The accident forced the closure of a section of Crater Lake Parkway between Main and Esplanade Streets for several hours.

