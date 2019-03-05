Woman killed in auto / pedestrian crash in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A woman is dead after being hit by a car Sunday evening in Klamath Falls.
Detective Labeads Yahwhee of the Klamath Falls Police Department says the crash happened Sunday night not far from downtown Klamath Falls. “Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash just after 7:30 P.M. in the area of Crater Lake Parkway and Pacific Terrace.”
The names of the person killed, and the driver of the vehicle have not been released.
“We are still conducting the investigation.” Notes Detective Yahwhee. “We do have a female victim, and a male driver at this point.”
Police have not made any arrests, or issued any citations.
“Once the investigation is complete, the reports will be sent over the the District Attorney’s office for review.” Yahwhee noted.
The accident forced the closure of a section of Crater Lake Parkway between Main and Esplanade Streets for several hours.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.