Woman pleads guilty to murder of Klamath Falls man

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A woman has pleaded ‘guilty’ to murdering and mutilating a Klamath Falls man.
Sheyanna Lisa Ray entered the plea Friday morning during a settlement conference.
“Miss Ray did plead guilty to murder, and to abuse of a corpse.” Said Eve Costello, Klamath County District Attorney.
Ray was arrested in November of 2016 for the murder of David White.
D.A. Costello says Ray killed White, and tried to dispose of his body behind a home in the Mills Addition. “She took a cord, she strangled him, left the body in the house for a couple days, and then chopped it up and attempted to burn it.”
Costello adds that a tentative sentencing date has been set for August 14th. “She will be receiving life with a minimum of 25 on the murder.”
Ray will serve an additional 7 months in prison for abuse of a corpse.
The proposed sentencing date may be changed to allow the victim’s family to attend.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.