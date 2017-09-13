Registered sex offender arrested after new allegations

Yreka, Calif. – Police are looking for anyone with information about any new possible crimes committed by a registered sex offender living in Yreka.
According to the Yreka Police Department, 61-year-old Timothy Paul Artellan was arrested on Monday after a child accompanied by his mother reported being solicited by a male sex offender residing in the 100 block of Dexter Street.
State records show Artellan was previously found guilty of “annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age” and “sending or possessing obscene matter depicting a minor with intent to sell or distribute to an adult with commercial consideration.”
Artellan was booked into the Siskiyou County Jail on multiple new sex offense crimes and for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
Anyone with information about any additional crimes that may have been committed by Artellan are asked to call the Yreka Police Department.