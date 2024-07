KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Registration for the Ride the Rim bike ride around Crater Lake is now open.

As the name suggests, the ride encircles the very edge of the world-famous lake.

The full route is 32 miles, but there is shorter routes available as well.

The ride is coming up in September, to register visit the Ride the Rim website.

