Relay for Life kicks off Saturday morning

MEDFORD, Ore. — Thousands of people are gathering tomorrow morning to help find a cure for cancer. Relay for life events will begin as early as 7 A.M. Saturday at Harry and David Field.

The opening ceremony is at 10 with the survivor ceremony lap at 10:15. This year’s theme is the field of dreams — if you build it the cure will come. Along with the recurring yearly activities, such as a pie-eating contest, poker fundraiser and cornhole tournaments.

There will also be an Angels in the Outfield area, where people can donate money to place a memory flower in a personalized pot for the day.

This is the biggest relay for life events in southern Oregon with five counties coming together.

The schedule of events is as follows:

7:00 AM: Set up and decorate team sites

10:00 AM: Opening Ceremony

10:15 AM: Survivor Ceremony/Lap

11:00 AM: Caregiver Lap

11:15 AM: Sponsorships Lap

11:30 AM: Survivor Lunch

12:00 PM: Bubble Lap – Bring your bubbles!

1:00 PM: Pie Eating Contest* – Pies provided for the first 25 contestants

1:45 PM: Best Sports Wear Lap

2:00 PM: Team Campsite and Spirit Stick judging

2:30 PM: Poker Walk Fundraiser – $1 per card

3:30 PM: Team Campsite/Spirit Stick winners announced

3:45 PM: Hawaiian Lap – get out that Luau gear!

4:00 PM: CornHole Tournament Begins*

4:30 PM: Umbrella Lap – plain, decorated, slogans, worn or carried… get on the track with your umbrella

5:00 PM: Watermelon Eating Contest* – watermelon provided

5:45 PM: LEGO Lap Fundraiser*

6: 00 PM: Begin Luminaria set up. Ceremony to follow at dusk (9PM). – Luminarias are available for a suggested donation of $5 and one (human or pet) can food item.

6:30 PM: Prom Lap – dust off your fancy attire and crowns and join the lap

7:30 PM: Favorite Holiday Lap – any holiday

8:15 PM: Patriotic Lap – what have you got that’s red, white and blue?

9:00 PM: Luminaria Ceremony Begins – silent laps

10:30 PM: PJ Lap – family appropriate

11:00 PM: ZUMBA! – Crowd favorite

12:00 AM: We will Finish the Fight Lap! Winner chosen* – purchase your button for $2 anytime during the day. Only 100 buttons are available.

12:30 AM: Closing will be a huddle in center field to talk about the day and what it meant to you as a participant. The good and the ways to improve for next year.

For more information, you can contact Cindy Harboldt at (541) 660-8104.

