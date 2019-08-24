Relay for Life kicks off Saturday morning

MEDFORD, Ore. — Thousands of people are gathering tomorrow morning to help find a cure for cancer. Relay for life events will begin as early as 7 A.M. Saturday at Harry and David Field.
The opening ceremony is at 10 with the survivor ceremony lap at 10:15. This year’s theme is the field of dreams — if you build it the cure will come. Along with the recurring yearly activities, such as a pie-eating contest, poker fundraiser and cornhole tournaments.
There will also be an Angels in the Outfield area, where people can donate money to place a memory flower in a personalized pot for the day.
This is the biggest relay for life events in southern Oregon with five counties coming together.
The schedule of events is as follows:
7:00 AM: Set up and decorate team sites
10:00 AM: Opening Ceremony
10:15 AM: Survivor Ceremony/Lap
11:00 AM: Caregiver Lap
11:15 AM: Sponsorships Lap
11:30 AM: Survivor Lunch
12:00 PM: Bubble Lap – Bring your bubbles!
1:00 PM: Pie Eating Contest* – Pies provided for the first 25 contestants
1:45 PM: Best Sports Wear Lap
2:00 PM: Team Campsite and Spirit Stick judging
2:30 PM: Poker Walk Fundraiser – $1 per card
3:30 PM: Team Campsite/Spirit Stick winners announced
3:45 PM: Hawaiian Lap – get out that Luau gear!
4:00 PM: CornHole Tournament Begins*
4:30 PM: Umbrella Lap – plain, decorated, slogans, worn or carried… get on the track with your umbrella
5:00 PM: Watermelon Eating Contest* – watermelon provided
5:45 PM: LEGO Lap Fundraiser*
6: 00 PM: Begin Luminaria set up. Ceremony to follow at dusk (9PM). – Luminarias are available for a suggested donation of $5 and one (human or pet) can food item.
6:30 PM: Prom Lap – dust off your fancy attire and crowns and join the lap
7:30 PM: Favorite Holiday Lap – any holiday
8:15 PM: Patriotic Lap – what have you got that’s red, white and blue?
9:00 PM: Luminaria Ceremony Begins – silent laps
10:30 PM: PJ Lap – family appropriate
11:00 PM: ZUMBA! – Crowd favorite
12:00 AM: We will Finish the Fight Lap! Winner chosen* – purchase your button for $2 anytime during the day. Only 100 buttons are available.
12:30 AM: Closing will be a huddle in center field to talk about the day and what it meant to you as a participant. The good and the ways to improve for next year.
For more information, you can contact Cindy Harboldt at (541) 660-8104.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.