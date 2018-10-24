Home
Release of Oregon “school report cards” delayed until after election

SALEM, Ore. – The release of a report rating Oregon schools will be delayed until after the November 6 election.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the annual school performance ratings were supposed to go out to the public on October 25.

Now, a spokesperson with the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) says they are delaying the release because of complications.

The last two so-called “school report cards” were released in mid-October.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown personally appoints the head of the ODE. This year, Brown is fighting Republican Knute Buehler in a close race for the governor’s seat.

According to the Oregonian/OregonLive, school report cards are expected to be particularly bad this time around.

