Relief bill not likely until after election, Senate’s top Republican says

SHEPARDSVILLE, Ken. (NBC) — The top Senate Republican said he doubts there will be any sort of coronavirus relief legislation before the election.
Speaking to constituents in Shepardsville, Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-KY) said there is slim to no chance that a relief bill will get out of Congress and onto the president’s desk in the next three weeks.
When talking about airline layoffs due to lack of relief, McConnel said, “I think there’s pretty widespread agreement that airlines ought to be a part of it. As to whether the system would swallow airlines only, if that’s your question, that’s not clear either so I just think the situation is kind of murky. And I think the murkiness is a result of the proximity to the election and everybody kind of trying to elbow for political advantage. I’d like to see us rise above that like we did back in March and April, but I think that’s unlikely in the next three weeks.”
On the 25th Amendment, McConnell accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of playing politics. He said, “That’s absurd. Absolutely absurd. Again, right here in the last three weeks before the election, I think those kinds of wild comments should largely be discounted.”