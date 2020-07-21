Relief bill roadblock: Trump tax cut demand hampers negotiations

(NBC News) Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin begins negotiations Tuesday with Democratic Congressional leaders on a Republican trillion-dollar coronavirus stimulus package.
President Trump has insisted a payroll tax cut should be part of the bill, but that faces opposition from members of both parties.
“Not a fan of that, I’ve made that pretty clear,” says South Dakota’s Senator John Thune, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate. “I don’t think it’s something that changes anyone’s behavior and has trust fund implications. I just think there are better ways to do it.”
“It doesn’t make any sense when so many people don’t have a payroll right now,” says Michigan’s Senator Debbie Stabenow.
Trump has also indicated he may cut funds to the Centers for Disease Control for testing and tracking the virus.
