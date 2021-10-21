Remains found in Florida nature preserve were Brian Laundrie’s, investigators say

The 23-year-old has been missing for more than a month, after being named a “person of interest” in the death of his fiance Gabby Petito.
Wednesday, his parents led investigators to a spot along one of his favorite hiking trails where they found human remains and several items, including a backpack and notebook, reportedly belonging to Laundrie. The items were found in an area that up until recently had been underwater.
By Wednesday afternoon, a comparison of dental records confirmed the human remains found are those of Brian Laundrie.
Authorities are still working to understand exactly what happened during a summer road trip with Petito.
Utah police separated the couple for a night after an argument that apparently turned physical. Days later, Laundrie went back to Florida alone.
Petito’s remains were eventually found in Wyoming near a spot where the couple had been seen together.
Her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner saying she died by strangulation.