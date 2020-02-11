Remains of missing man found in Modoc County

ALTURAS, Calif. – Investigators believe the remains of a missing Nevada man were found in a remote part of Northern California.
The Modoc County Sheriff’s Office said on February 9, 2020, human remains were found west of the Agricultural Inspection Station on State Route 139.
“Based on the evidence located at the scene, the remains are believed to be those of Ian Cole Griffin, age 22 of Reno, Nevada,” investigators said. “Griffin was reported as a missing person back in November 19, 2019.”
According to deputies, Griffin’s vehicle was found parked along a roadway in northern Modoc County the same day he was reported missing.
The remains were taken to a medical examiner’s office to confirm the identity and cause of death.
No foul play is suspected.