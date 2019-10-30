Remains of missing woman found in Douglas County

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – Human remains found in Douglas County have been tied to a missing person case.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on September 22, a man found the remains in the 2000 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek, south of Roseburg.
The remains were investigated and officers were able to rule out foul play. They were also able to identify the person, but that information wasn’t released at the time to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”
On October 30, deputies publicly announced the remains belong to Susan Marie Cason. She was reported missing on September 13.
DCSO said there was never any danger to the public.